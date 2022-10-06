Chennai Google on Thursday announced that the all-new Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are now available for pre-orders in India. Powered by Google’s next-generation Tensor G2 processor and shipping with Android 13, the Pixel 7 is priced at an MRP of ₹59,999 and the Pixel 7 Pro is priced at an MRP of ₹84,999. Both devices will be available for purchase starting October 13.

With a 6.3-inch display and smaller bezels, Pixel 7 is designed with zirconia-blasted aluminium and comes in three colours - Snow, Obsidian, and new Lemongrass. Pixel 7 Pro has a 6.7-inch immersive display, a polished aluminium frame and a camera bar that’s perfectly complemented by the three colour options: Snow, Obsidian, and a new Hazel colour.

Better photo, video quality

The next-gen Google Tensor G2 processor is custom-built with advanced machine learning and speech recognition. It’s also engineered to deliver improved photo and video quality - with faster Night Sight processing.

Users can extend camera range with Super Res Zoom up to 8x on Pixel 7, and up to 30x on Pixel 7 Pro. It also comes with Macro Focus, which delivers Pixel HDR+ photo quality from as close as three centimetres away. Photo Unblur, a Google Photos feature coming first to Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, will use machine learning to improve blurry pictures — even old ones.

With ‘Guided Frame’, those who have low-vision, can capture selfies with a combination of precise audio guidance, high-contrast visual animations and haptic feedback. Videos are also getting an upgrade with the new 10-bit HDR and the new Cinematic Blur lets users shoot cinema-like videos with beautiful, shallow depth-of-field.

With Pixel 7’s speech recognition technology, the phone will be able to transcribe audio messages on Google’s Messages app, so users can easily read them as soon as they receive them.

Most secure

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are the most secure and private Pixel phones when compared to previously launched Pixel phones. With Tensor G2 and the Titan M2 security chip, Pixel is built with multiple layers of security to help keep users safe and secure.

