As per reports from and within the gaming industry, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is expected to return back in Google Play Store.

BGMI, the multi-player online game similar to PUBG for Indian audience, was banned by the Centre earlier this year from Play Store and App Store over privacy and security concerns. Post the ban, the Korean gaming company Krafton said that it is in talks with the Indian Government to bring back the game.

Pratik Jogiya “Alpha Clasher” said that someone named ‘predatorsasuke’ who worked at Google joined his live streaming and claimed that BGMI will be relaunched on January 15, 2023.

Given the said date, there is no official confirmation either from Krafton or Indian Government on the same.