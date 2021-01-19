Google Play Store now shows what apps are trending: Report

Google has added a new feature on the Google Play Store that shows users what apps are currently trading on the platform.

As first spotted by Phonearena, the Google Play Store in India now shows an icon next to an app within the ‘Top charts’ section of the platform. The icon, which is in the shape of an arrow indicates whether an app is trending upwards or downwards.

The ‘Top charts’ within Google Play Store already displays the apps in a descending order in terms of popularity. The trending icon now indicates if the apps are likely to stay on the list at the same position for longer.

For instance, on Monday, the top apps included Signal followed by Moj short video, MX TakaTak, Telegram, and Snake Video.

The Moj short video app and the Snake Video app showed an upward moving icon next to the app name indicating a rise in popularity while MX TakaTak video app had a downward moving arrow icon next to it, suggesting a decrease in popularity.

The feature does not provide details regarding the trends or how many slots the app has moved up or down.