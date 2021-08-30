Google Play’s updated payment policy creates barrier to innovation, says Indus OS’ Anand Singh

Ever since Google Play’s payments policy update, Indus OS’ App Bazaar has emerged as a strong Indian alternative to big tech controlled Play Store.

Google has given a deadline of March 31, 2022 for app developers based in India to comply with its payment policies, which mandates all developers selling digital goods in their apps to start using Google Play’s billing system. As the deadline approaches, conversations around the need for an Indian App Store are reignited in the tech startup ecosystem.

BusinessLine spoke to Anand Singh, head of developer relations and localisation, Indus OSs about the company’s attempt at building an indigenous app store with Indus App Bazaar. Indus App Bazaar is an android enhanced app store ecosystem (EASE) for android smartphones available in 12 Indian languages and English. An Enhanced App Store Ecosystem allows app developers to create and launch apps in multiple local languages. Indus App Bazaar claims to have over 100 million users and a collection of 400,000 apps.

What is the company’s vision behind building an Enhanced App Store Ecosystem (EASE)?

Indus OS aims to enable democratisation and ease of discovery of applications and content for all stakeholders (users and developers), keeping in mind their needs and building institutions to support and boost their innovative endeavours.

What has Indus App Bazaar done to build an enhanced app store ecosystem (EASE)?

We have created a fair and healthy app store environment for all developers who can join the platform, develop apps and self-publish them. Indus App Bazaar has a dedicated team of experts to help developers analyse their app performance post-launch and make modifications in the apps in line with user feedback. We also provide developers with relevant tools for free, including AWS credits to new developers and translation services.

Likewise, we have also added customised offerings for users such as rich content search and discovery, personalised recommendations, and a starter kit for first-time users, among others. More importantly, the platform allows users to access Indus App Bazaar without entering an email id.

How is tech giants' market dominance impacting local developers in India?

According to Google’s updated billing system starting from September 2021, all Play Store-distributed apps will need to follow a new mandate. This mandate requires them to sell all digital products only using Google’s native billing system. Around 95 per cent of India’s smartphone users have Android-driven smartphones with Google Play Store as their preinstalled app store. This decision will push developers to switch from their existing payment system to Google’s new billing mechanism and pay a huge commission to the platform. Restrictions like these will only be a barrier to accessibility and innovation to both developers and users.

What is your view on the unification of operating systems and its potential impact on app developers?

This synergy between operating systems will provide developers with more accessibility to leverage and explore new tools for app creation and development. This will also enable them to innovate more and thus drive meaningful user engagements. Further, the unification will allow more collaborations between various players, which will help build a better, fair, and healthy app store ecosystem for every creator who can bring innovation to the table.