Google Podcast app now available on iOS platform

In a first, the tech giant has also launched its first version of the Android app for the iOS platform on Wednesday, Engadget reported. The launch is a move to better compete with popular players in the podcast genre including Apple and Spotify.

Google is also in the process to further revamp its podcast app, Google Podcast, adding new features and making tweaks to its design, 9to5Google reported on Wednesday.

The new design divides Google’s podcast app into three tabs. The “Home” tab lets users discover the latest podcast releases from their subscribed channels. The “Discover” tab marked by a search icon shows a list of podcasts that the user may enjoy based on Google’s algorithm and the user’s listening trends. The “Activity” tab is meant for the users to manage their queue, downloads, and subscriptions, 9to5Google reported.

The internet giant has also introduced an auto-download feature for its app that lets the app download the latest releases without manual intervention apart from notification support for the latest releases.

Google is also updating its Google Podcast App for web apart from the iOs and Android versions, the Verge reported. It is looking to add support for subscriptions, allowing users to sync their listening progress across devices, an essential feature already present in competing apps like Apple and Spotify. Google will begin rolling out the revamped app to users early over the weekend according to reports.