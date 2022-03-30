Google removes Hangouts app from Play Store and App Store

Google has removed its Hangouts app from Google Play Store and App Store.

No new users would be able to install the app.

Hangouts app will not show up in search results, but will be accessible by those who have already installed the app. The company clarified that the direct link to access the app is also dead.

However, the existing users will be alerted with a ‘move to Google Chat’ pop-up whenever they access the Hangouts app.

The Android app is still available on Google Play Store for old users.

For Google Workspace users, Google Hangouts will be replaced with Google Chat. Google commenced the migration of Workspace users from Hangouts to Chats and Spaces last week.

The tech giant is yet to announce the transition timeline for personal or free Google account users.