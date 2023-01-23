Google has removed Smart Reply suggestions which appeared at the bottom of messages from the Voice app on Android and iOS. The feature surfaced in February last year.

The feature examined the most recently received message and suggested up to three contextual replies, according to a 9to5Google report. These pills appear above the type a message field with the Smart Reply immediately sending on tap.

Google Voice’s release notes on the Play Store and App Store said, “Smart responses are no longer supported.”

The tech giant has launched a standalone ‘switch access’ app on Play Store, which was part of the Android Accessibility Suite. According to the app’s description page, users can control phones or tablets using switches or the front camera. It scans the items on users’ screens and highlights each item until they make a selection.

