Google has rolled back the limit it silently imposed on the number of files users can create and save in Drive. The tech giant earlier confirmed to The Verge that the earlier limit policy allowed users to create a maximum of five million files in Drive even if they paid for extra storage.

“While this impacted only a small number of people, we are rolling back this change as we explore alternative approaches to ensure a great experience for all,” the tech giant clarified in a tweet.

We recently rolled out a system update to Drive item limits to preserve stability and optimize performance. While this impacted only a small number of people, we are rolling back this change as we explore alternate approaches to ensure a great experience for all. — Google Drive (@googledrive) April 4, 2023

According to reports, the tech giant began rolling out the limit in February. The limit policy was applicable to the number of files users ‘create’ in Drive and not the total number of files ‘shared’ to a Drive account. The Verge report said that a Google spokesperson Ross Richendrfer earlier said that the change is to ‘maintain strong performance and reliability’.

A Reddit post spotted by Ars Technica and CNET revealed that a user with seven million files in Drive was barred by Google from creating new files in February despite not hitting the 2TB storage limit.

