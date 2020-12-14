Google restores services for majority of users after global outage

Google has restored its services that were impacted by a widespread outage for users.

Thousands of users across the globe took to social media reporting issues with Google services including Gmail and YouTube on Monday evening.

“We're aware of an ongoing issue with multiple products and our teams are investigating. Updates are being posted on the status dashboard,” Google tweeted from its official Google Workspace account.

According to Google’s Workspace Status dashboard, services including Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Sites, Groups, Hangouts, Chat, Meet, Vault, Currents, Forms, Cloud Search, Keep, Tasks, Voice, Admin Console, Analytics, App Maker, Google Maps, Blogger, Google Sync for mobile, and Classroom were affected by the outage.

YouTube along with other third-party services that rely on Google’s back-end services were impacted. Some users also reported the Assistant-enabled smart home devices were also affected, The Verge reported.

Users from across the globe including India, Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, and Japan reported issues. They were unable to access the services all together.

Google acknowledged the issues and updated the status of the services on its dashboard at 5:25 pm.

At around 6:01 pm IST, Google updated the status of all these services from ‘Service outage’ to ‘Service disruption’ with a similar update that read, “[Service name] service has already been restored for some users, and we expect a resolution for all users in the near future. Please note this time frame is an estimate and may change”

At 6:22 pm IST, Google updated the status for all of its services with a message that read, “The problem with [service] should be resolved for the vast majority of affected users. We will continue to work towards restoring service for the remaining affected users, but no further updates will be provided on the Google Workspace Status Dashboard. Please rest assured that system reliability is a top priority at Google, and we are making continuous improvements to make our systems better.”

Google is yet to provide details about the exact issue but it said that services will resume fully for all users soon.

Hashtags including #Googledown, #Google, #Gmail and #YouTube down soon began to trend on social media as the outage impacted multiple users working and learning from home.

Google services have faced multiple outages amid the lockdown this year.

Back in August, users across the globe including hundreds of G-mail and G Suite users in India were hit by a global outage affecting multiple Google cloud services.