Google rolls out ability to block another user in Drive

Google has begun rolling out a new feature that enables Google Drive users to block another user.

The tech giant had announced the feature earlier in May.

The feature gives users the ability to block other users on Google's file sharing platform. If blocked, the user will not be able to share any Drive items with the user.

Furthermore, items owned by the blocked user will not be able to be shared with them or be shown when they are browsing Google Drive.

Additionally, even the items previously shared by them will not be available to the user they've blocked.

However, users can’t block users within their domain. Blocking a user on Drive will also block them from interacting with them on other apps and services.

The feature is meant to increase the safety of the user's and prevent harassment.

"Google Drive enables both individuals and organisations to store, share, and collaborate from anywhere. Drive’s sharing capabilities fuel productivity and collaboration, but bad actors can abuse tools that are meant to facilitate helpful sharing. That's why we are creating a way to block other users," Google said in a blog post.

Blocking another user from sharing content can help in situations where another user has a history of sending spam or abusive content, it said.

Removing all existing files and folders shared by another user can help them get rid of all spam or abusive content shared from a specific user at one time.

"User blocking will not only preserve Drive sharing’s helpfulness, but most importantly preserve the safety of Drive users," it said

The feature is available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers. It is also available to users with personal Google accounts.