Google rolls out dark mode for Search on desktop

Google has announced support for dark theme for Search on desktop.

Google had first introduced a system-wide dark mode in 2019 with the launch of Android 10. The tech giant had officially rolled out a night mode for Search apps on Android and iOS in May last year.

It is now officially rolling out the theme for Google.com on desktop web.

Starting this week, the theme will be fully rolling out over the next few weeks. Google acknowledged the feature request from users in its announcement.

"Dark theme is now available for Google Search pages on desktop. Thank you for all your feedback on this forum letting us know that this was a feature you wanted to see,” Google Search Product Support Manager Hung F wrote in an announcement on the Google Search help page.

Users can enable the dark theme from the ' 'Search settings' option within 'Settings.' The 'Settings' button is located at the top right corner of the page.

In Search settings, they will need to click on 'Appearance' option located on the left.

From there, they can choose 'Device default,' 'Dark,' or 'Light' theme.

With Device default, the theme automatically matches the colour scheme of the user's current device.

In Dark mode, light coloured text will appear on a dark background.With Light theme, users will see dark text on a light background.

Once they choose the theme, they can enable it by clicking on 'Save.'

The dark theme will apply.to all Search pages. Search pages include the Google homepage, search results page, and Search settings, among others.