Following Apple’s success in making iPhones in India, Google announced it has started rolling out its first made-in-India Pixel 8 smartphones.

India has become a go-to manufacturing hub of mobile devices in recent years following Apple, Samsung, Oppo and Xiaomi bringing several production lines to India.

But the search giant’s entry into India’s manufacturing space gains particular significance since it becomes the third high-end smartphone brand to bring its production to India.

As of now, a majority of Google’s phones are made in China. Foxconn and Dixon Technologies are manufacturing the phones in India.

Google’s announcement came nearly 10 months after introducing Indian manufacturing plans for its devices. However, this roll out is only for the Pixel 8 and not for its other model — Pixel 8a. The Pixel brand’s market share in India was just 0.25 per cent in 2023, with a slightly higher 1 per cent share in the premium segment. Local production could help Google bring down price points which will help in improving market share in the domestic market. The phone made in India will also be exported to other markets similar to how Apple has been using India as a regional manufacturing base.

Google is utilising contract manufacturers Foxconn and Dixon to make its Pixel 8 devices.

New lineup

Meanwhile, Google also announced the launch of its new lineup of devices at the annual made by Google event. It unveiled its latest flagship lineup of the latest Pixel 9 series – launching Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Fold, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL. The new Pixel 9 series will also have Ai features particularly in the image and photo sections. Google also announced a new edition of Pixel watch and Pixel buds.

As of now, Google has not announced any concrete plans of making Pixel 9 series in India, following the modus operandi of other brands where older models are made in India while new lineup continues to be imported.

India has become one of the preferred manufacturing destinations for all smartphone brands. Google’s addition is a reiteration of this unique positioning India has earned especially in the past decade.

“Though Google isn’t a big volume brand as of now, it can definitely make India as its hub for the region and serve neighbouring markets too adding to India’s exports. Such global brands making India a manufacturing destination reinforces India’s manufacturing capabilities attracting others too. Also, it showcases that India is capable of manufacturing world class electronics products, says Faisal Kawoosa, Chief analyst at tech arc.

