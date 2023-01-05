Google has begun rolling out a new software update for Pixel phones running on Android 13. “The roll-out will continue over the next few weeks in phases depending on carrier and device,” the tech giant wrote on its support page.

Users will be notified once the over-the-air (OTA) is launched on their devices.

“We encourage you to check your Android version and update to receive the latest software,” the company said.

The new update includes bug fixes, enhancements to display, graphics, biometrics, and support for static spatial audio.

“Another update will roll out to Pixel Buds Pro in the coming weeks that will enable spatial audio with head tracking,” Google said.

Google last month rolled out new features to Pixel devices, including new security and privacy settings.

Here is the list of phones which will receive the January software update:

Pixel 7 Pro

Pixel 7

Pixel 6a

Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 6

Pixel 5a

Pixel 5

Pixel 4a 5G

Pixel 4a

