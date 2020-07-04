Google rolls out noise cancellation feature for Google Meet users in India

Gym, swim and move every two hours!
Google is now rolling out a noise cancellation feature for its video-conferencing tool Google Meet to users in India.
The tech giant had introduced a range of changes to Google Meet back in April. This included a noise cancellation feature to make video calls more audible.
The feature is meant “to help limit distractions in your meeting, you can filter out background noise,” as per Google.
An update to the feature on Google’s support page now shows that the feature is being rolled out to users in India.
“This feature will roll out to users in Australia, Brazil, India, Japan, and New Zealand in the coming weeks. This feature isn't currently available to users in South Africa, UAE, and the immediately surrounding areas,” reads the update.
The platform uses Artificial Intelligence to filter out “non-stationary” noises.
Some examples of the kind of “non-stationary” noises cancelled out by the feature include “typing, closing a door, or the sounds of a nearby construction site.”
“When noise cancelling is on, Meet filters the noise from your audio input while letting your voice through. To find how much noise is filtered out, check your voice indicator,” Google said.
The feature can be turned on or off from the ‘Audio’ option within Settings.
This feature is currently available for users with G Suite Enterprise, G Suite Enterprise for Education, and G Suite Enterprise Essentials accounts.
It is currently available only for the web version of Google meet. The company is likely to roll out the feature for mobile users soon, it said.
