Google rolls out range of features in local languages

Over the next month, Google Search will start to show relevant content in supported Indian languages where appropriate, even if the local language query is typed in English. It will roll out in five Indian languages — Hindi, Bangla, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu.
This functionality will also better serve bilingual people who are comfortable reading both English and an Indian language, enabling people to use apps in the language of their choice, the company said on Thursday.
Google expands live captions feature in Google Meet to add more languages
Google, in July, had outlined its vision to make the internet helpful for a billion Indians, and power the growth of India’s digital economy, at its Google for India event.
“Google realised early on that there was no way to simplify this challenge — to bring the potential of the internet within reach of every user in India, Google had to invest in building products, content and tools in every popularly spoken Indian language,” the company said.
Google is also extending this ability to Maps, where users can quickly and easily change their Maps experience into one of nine Indian languages, by simply opening the app, going to Settings, and tapping ‘App language’. This will allow anyone to search for places, get directions and navigation, and interact with the Map in their preferred local language.
“We hope that today’s announcements provide a flavour of the depth of work under way — and which is required — to really make a universally potent and accessible internet a reality,” Sanjay Gupta, Country Head and Vice-President, Google India, said.
The team at Google Research India has also announced a new machine learning model to help better understand human language. It is known as MuRIL (Multilingual Representations for Indian Languages).
Among many other benefits of this multilingual model that is specifically aimed at scaling across Indian languages is that MuRIL also provides support for transliterated text such as when writing Hindi using Roman script, which was something missing from previous models of its kind, the company added.
