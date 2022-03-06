To find people within the organisation, Google rolls out cloud search

Google is making it easier for users to find people within their organisation in Google Cloud Search with People Search.

Users can search for a person, based on any profile attribute such as name, email, location or roles. They can also search for a person based on custom fields or a combination of attributes.

People profiles that match the user’s query will be displayed at the top of cloudsearch.google.com search results.

Clicking on a user’s profile will open their contact card where they can see more profile details including recent interactions.

“People Search makes it easier to collaborate with teams across the organisation by reducing the effort required in finding the right person,” Google explained in a blog post.

“With this feature, members of your organisation can quickly find out information about other employees, such as corporate contacts, role, team, department, desk location, reporting structure, cost center, past interactions and more,” it added.

Availability

The feature is available to Google Workspace Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, and Education Plus customers. It is also available to all Google Cloud Search customers

The feature will not be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Enterprise Essentials, Education Fundamentals, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

Separately, it also rolled new features for Google Workspace documents.

It will include more information included in comment notifications to help avoid phishing and malware.

“When someone mentions you in a comment in a Google Workspace document, we send you an email notification with the comment and the commenter’s name. With this update, we are adding the commenter’s email address to the email notification,” it explained.

“We hope that by providing this additional information, this will help you feel more confident that you’re receiving a legitimate notification rather than a spam or phishing attempt by a bad actor,” it further added.

It will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers. It is also available to users with personal Google accounts.

There will be no admin control for this feature. This feature will be available to end users by default.