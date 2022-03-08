Google says its latest Chrome update is faster than Safari

Google has said that the latest Chrome update, version M99, is setting records on Apple’s own Speedometer web benchmark and is even faster and more responsive on Macs than Safari. The latest Chrome update, M99, is the fastest on M1 Macs, benchmarking 7 per cent faster than Safari, said a Chromium blog post.

Google said that Chrome M99 had set a speed record with a score of 300 on a benchmark created by Apple’s WebKit team. Google conducted its tests on a 14-inch MacBook Pro with a 10-core M1 Max chip and 64GB of RAM.

Google said that the performance is also better in terms of graphics. Chrome’s graphics performance is 15 per cent faster than Safari. The blog post added that Chrome is now 43 per cent faster than it was 17 months ago. Google Chrome on Android is faster as well. “Loading a page now takes 15 per cent less time, thanks to prioritising critical navigation moments on the browser user interface thread,” Google said.