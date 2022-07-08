Google Search Console Insights expands to GA4

Search Console Insight combines data from Google Search and Google Analytics, gives access to a detailed overview of how a content is being consumed through audiences across web. The Search Console tool is tailored in a way to help content creators or publishers to analyse and check audience engagement by clicks and views, on real-time basis. The tool also helps digital creators to plan ahead and boost on-site traffic.

Google Analytics 4 is an analytical service to measure audience traffic on contents across web and application, through instruction implementations and references geared towards developer audience.

Following the debut of Search Console Insight in 2021, it was only accessible for Universal Analytics (UA) properties. Google Search Central today took to Twitter to announce the roll-out for its Search Console for GA4 properties as well

📢 Have a GA4 property but couldn't use it with Search Console Insights? Now you can! We are rolling out GA4 support, check it out! 🧑‍💻https://t.co/XTwC0VhfIW — Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) July 6, 2022

How to get a hang of GSC

Google Search Console can be accessed in several ways:

Link at the top of Overview page

Through the navigation menu at Google’s mobile app

Look up at Google for a query that your site ranks for

One can access Google Search Console Insight even without Google Analytics.

In a statement recently, the company said of plans to take down Universal Analytics by July 2023.