Google is replacing the ‘ad’ label on its search results with a ‘sponsored’ tag. The tweak is slowly rolling out on mobile. The tech giant will start testing the change on desktop soon. The ‘sponsored’ label in bold will appear above the site URL in a separate line.

Google said in its statement, “This new label and its prominent position continues to meet our high standards for being distinguishable from search results and builds on our existing efforts to make information about paid content clear.”

Related Stories Google: Now customise the search widget on Android Google Search widget customisation comes in Android 12+ READ NOW

The modification help users distinguish paid content from search results. Along with labels, Google will display site names in search results. These changes to the ad design were tested by Google for more than a year, according to a Google spokesperson.

Related Stories Google announces new search features Google app on iOS has functional shortcuts under the search tab. READ NOW

"Changes to the appearance of Search ads and ads labelling are the result of rigorous user testing across many dimensions and methodologies, including user understanding and response, advertiser quality and effectiveness, and overall impact of the Search experience," a Google spokesperson said in a statement.