Google plans to make its search engine more “visual, snackable, personal, and human,” a report by The Wall Street Journal revealed. The enhancement will bring AI features like chat, and videos.

Meanwhile, the company has opened its chatbot Bard AI for all users with Workspace accounts.

Google recently announced an upgrade of its generative AI chatbot Bard AI to help individuals write code and develop software.

The tech giant is shifting the way it presents search results to incorporate conversations with AI, along with short videos and social media posts. As per reports, the company plans to incorporate human voices, supporting content creators similar to websites.

At its annual I/O developer conference coming this week, Google is expected to debut new features that allow users to carry out conversations with an AI project code-named Magi.

Google spokesperson said the search has “always been an incredibly dynamic, rapidly evolving sector.”

The source disclosed that the company has focused on a long-term approach to changing the service that includes integrating AI and visual features.

“As search evolves, delivering high-quality information and supporting a healthy, open web will remain core to our approach,” the spokesperson added.

