Google search’s new experience will make it easier to find films and shows to watch

Google on Wednesday rolled out a new Google Search experience that provides streaming suggestions for movies and TV shows for Indian users.

“As people are spending more time at home, many are looking online for inspiration for new shows or films to watch. In fact, searches for “what to watch” and "best movies" in India have grown significantly since late March,” Google said in an official release.

The search giant will provide suggestions from streaming platforms such as Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLiv, Voot, Google Play Movies & TV, and YouTube when people Google terms such as “good shows to watch” or “what to watch.”

This feature will be available in Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Kannada and English. Google will add more languages and streaming providers in the future.

Users can also filter these suggestions based on their current subscriptions. They can select suggestions for TV shows and movies based on the platform subscriptions they already have using the “Edit Providers” button. They will also be able to see where to rent, buy, or watch their picks for free with their subscriptions.

Search has also added a ‘Watchlist’ feature which allows users to save shows for later.

The ‘Watchlist’ can be accessed in the preview window after searching “what to watch.” Users can a show or film to the viewing list with a simple tap. They can then navigate between their recommendations from the ‘Watchlist’ tab.

Search will deliver options based on specific searches for genres as well.

“Even when hankering for something specific, like “bollywood movies in 2019” or “adventure documentaries about climbing,” Search will deliver options,” Google said.

The tech giant has rolled out the first version of this experience and will launch future updates in the coming months.