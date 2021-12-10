Google shares new updates for Google Photos Memories

With the year set to conclude, Google has shared a host of updates for Google Photos Memories.

The tech giant is rolling out a new People & Pets widget for Memories on Android. When users tap on the widget, it will take them to the Photos app to view more photos and videos.

"With the Google Photos Memories widget on Android and iOS, you can see your Memories right on your phone’s home screen, so you can relive moments as you use your phone throughout the day," it said in a blog post.

It will also be rolling out an update to Cinematic photos, which were first launched a year ago.

"These fun creations use machine learning to produce a video of the moment in 3D, so you can experience your photos in a more vivid way. Now we’re improving Cinematic photos to make them come to life in a new way," it said.

"Machine learning fills in parts of the background behind the subject, allowing the virtual camera to move more freely as it finds the best framing to bring attention to your subject — sort of like a movie director for your photos," it further explained.

Event memories

Additionally, it also began rolling out event Memories which lets users explore photos and videos from specific events such as New Year’s Eve, Halloween, birthdays, graduations, etc.

In addition to viewing Memories in the Google Photos app on a phone or tablet, users can also access them on the Nest Hub by heading on to the “Your day” tab.

"And while the holidays and approaching new year can be a nostalgic time, we know not all memories are worth revisiting. As a reminder, you can always use the existing Google Photos controls to hide photos of certain people, pets or time periods so you can relive the moments you want to," it said.