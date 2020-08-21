Google spotted testing all-in-one streaming hub on Chrome called Chrome Kaleidoscope

Google is working on a new platform that lets users stream content across multiple platforms from a single place called Kaleidoscope.

The feature was first spotted by Chrome Story. According to the report, the feature is currently in testing phase and is likely being tested internally.

It is currently found on the developer-focused Chrome version called Chrome Canary. It can be accessed through the URL chrome://kaleidoscope/ on Canary.

The page is currently not functional. However, Chrome Story was able to view two pages. The first page showed a list of streaming services that users can add to streaming content.

According to the screenshots shared by Chrome Story, the platform currently supports Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney Plus. It is titled ‘All your shows in one place.’

The next page is titled ‘Continue watching across all your devices.’

According to a report by 9to5Google, the platform could also provide recommendations for content by selecting streaming providers which could appear when a user opens a New Tab Page.

The tool is not functional yet. Now when accessed through Canary, Kaleidoscope displays a message that reads, “Chrome Kaleidoscope is not currently available for your account. If you are a Googler check out go/kaleidoscope-not-available for more information.”

The feature seems to be in a very early development stage.