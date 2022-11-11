In September, Google shut down its cloud gaming service Stadia. Now, Google announced that it is repaying players for their gaming and hardware services.

Google Stadia refunds will start reflecting the original transaction method that Stadia players used for their purchases. The refund can only be availed on purchases that include games, game expansions, and hardware such as the Stadia Controller made from the online Google Store. Stadia Pro subscriptions are not being refunded.

Google said the transaction process will carry on until mid-January and it will start to refund purchases to the original method of transaction. If the process fails, Google will email the customers with instructions on how to obtain their refund. Google stated that Stadia refunds will start with the Stadia Store, and expand to hardware purchases over the coming months.

Google will provide email notifications for Stadia refunds, for customers having less than 20 Stadia transactions. On the other hand, customers having more than 21 transactions will receive just one email detailing their full refund. You can also track your refunds through the Google payments center website.

