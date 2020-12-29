Google Store adds ‘Subscriptions’ page: Report

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Google Store, the digital store of tech giant Google, has added a dedicated page for “Subscriptions”.
The page is currently not available on Google Store in India.
A news website, 9to5Google, has shared a Google Store info that reads, “Get to know Google subscriptions and services. Take your Google products to the next level with premium content, cloud storage, security features and more.”
The page details various subscriptions for services that Google offers. Subscriptions are divided into our categories-- Shows & Music, Gaming, Storage & Security and Phone Plan.
The Shows & Music category includes subscriptions for YouTube TV, YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium. YouTube Premium is one of the most popular form of subscriptions offered by the tech giant.
According to 9to5Google, as of Q3 2020, Google has 3 million customers subscribing to YouTube TV in the United States, while subscriptions for Premium/ Music Premium amounted to 30 million.
Under the Gaming category, Google has listed subscriptions for its Google Stadia Pro and Google Play Pass.
Storage & Security includes Google One and Nest Aware. Google One may become more important for consumers next year following Google’s limited storage policies for services such as Google Photos.
Under Phone Plan, Google has detailed its Google Fi offering, as per the report.
