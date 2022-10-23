Google took a jibe at Apple's CEO from Google Pixel's official Twitter. The device that Google used to respond to Cook's post on Twitter caught attention.

Cook shared a video teaser hinting at Apple's new product launch captioning, "Take Note. The possibilities are endless."

The tech giant used an iPhone to take a jibe at Cook. It responded, "Hmmmm Okay, I See You, #TakeNote. #TeamPixel is here to get you closer to your favorite team — tell us yours and we might be able to make your NBA Tip-Off even better."

According to reports, the ‘take note’ hashtag is not exclusive to Apple. It was previously used by the Utah Jazz NBA team on Twitter.

Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith reached out to Tim Cook for using the hashtag for Apple's iPad and other Apple product launches. When Google tried to remind Apple of its activities, it forgot to switch the device to its Pixel.

A Twitterati retweeted the image highlighting that Google used an iPhone to criticise Apple's CEO. Google posted the tweet again via Twitter Web after deleting the tweet it sent out from an iPhone.

Apple and Google recently launched their devices — iPhone series and Pixel 7 series — in India.