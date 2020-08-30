Google tests NFC-based card payment for Google Pay users in India

Google is testing a new feature that lets users pay through debit or credit cards on its payment service, Google Pay in India.

The feature was first spotted by Android Police which mentioned new support pages detailing card payments on Google Pay.

According to the support page instructions, users can add, remove or update their credit and debit cards within their Google Pay account.

The feature currently only supports Axis Visa cards and SBI Visa credit cards as payment methods.

“International cards aren’t supported by Google Pay at this time,” reads the support page.

They can add their cards on the app through the ‘Add card’ option within the ‘Payment methods’ in Settings. From there, users will have to enter various details including the card number, expiry date, CVV, and the cardholder’s name and billing address.

They can then save their card. Users will be required to authenticate their card with a one time password.

Users can then use card-based payments through tap & pay at NFC enabled terminals, QR code-based payments at merchants and for mobile recharges on Google Pay and online payments on third party merchants where Google Pay is supported.

Users can also changes or remove their card directly from the app.