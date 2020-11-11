Google to add new features to Maps, Photos

Google is adding new features to Google Maps and Google Photos. A new ‘Trips’ tab is to be added to the Timeline on Google Maps for Android.

Users will soon be able to access the new ‘Trips’ tab to see a summary of their past trips. The tab will display information about places they have visited, the total kilometres travelled, and modes of transportation used by them.

“If you choose to turn on your Location History setting, you can use Trips in Tthe imeline as a handy tool if you’re feeling nostalgic or want to share vacation recommendations with friends or family,” Google said in a blog post.

Users can also access their past trip itineraries including hotels, restaurants and other places that they have received reservation confirmations for in their Gmail and share them with others through the ‘Trips’ tab on Google Travel (google.com/travel).

Apart from this, Google is also introducing a new Timeline feature to the map view in Google Photos.

Users can already view images grouped by location with the interactive map view on the Google Photos app.

“In the coming weeks, we’re bringing Timeline to the Photos map view, so you can easily see the paths you took on a certain day, alongside your photos,” Google said.

Users can choose to show or hide their Timeline at any point from the map view settings in Photos.