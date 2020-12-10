Google to allow sign in without syncing on Chrome on Android

Google is making it easier for Android users to sign in and save passwords on Chrome without having to turn on sync.

“Over the coming weeks and months, seamless payments and password management will become available to all signed-in users, syncing or not,” Google announced in a blog post.

“To help you get the most out of your Google Account, Chrome on Android will soon let you sign in with a single tap, even when not using sync,” it said.

Previously, users could not access the login credentials that they had saved in Password Manager, or the payment methods that they had added to their Google accounts unless the Chrome sync is turned on.

With the new update, users can choose to sign in to Chrome with one of their Google accounts saved on the device when they sign in to a Google service like Gmail. This can be done with a single tap without having to re-enter their credentials.

“If you prefer to sign in without adding your account to the device, you can simply dismiss the dialog. And if you want a temporary browsing session, the menu provides a quick way to open Incognito mode,” Google added.

Users will soon be able to see an autofill option for payment methods stored in their Google accounts when they sign in to Chrome on their Android phone using the new single tap option.

“Chrome will ask you to confirm the card’s CVC or let you authenticate with biometrics, and then you’re good to go. You can also save a new credit card to your account to use it across all your devices,” explained Google.

Users will receive a confirmation email every time they save a card to their account. They can manage and delete the card from the Payment methods option in their account.

Similarly, when a user saves a new password, Chrome will let them choose if they want to save it on the device or in their Google Account. If a user chooses to save their password on their account, they can access it on all their devices.

Google is also bringing Chrome’s password generation feature to more users with this update. The new update will be rolled out soon for Android users.