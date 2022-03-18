Google to allow teachers to schedule posts for multiple classes in Google Classroom

Teachers can now schedule posts across multiple classes in Google Classroom on the web, Google has announced.

Teachers can use the assignment-scheduling flow to configure the: due date, post date and topic..

The rest of the assignment will remain the same. Once set, they can select which classes should receive the post and when it should be published. They have the option to published immediately, published at a certain time or save as draft.

“This update to the scheduling function will make it quicker and easier for teachers to assign classwork across numerous classes, saving them valuable time and simplifying class planning and management,” Google said in a blog post.

No additional cost

There is no additional cost associated with this new functionality.

“Once an assignment has been scheduled, teachers can change the assignment within each individual class,” it said.

It must be noted that selecting “copy settings to all” will delete any previously entered settings for the assignment.

“If a co-teacher schedules a post to one or multiple classes, they will be the owner of the associated Google Drive assets along with the course owner,” it further explained.

The feature will be available to Google Workspace for Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, and Education Plus customers.

Separately, the tech giant expanded Webex interoperability support for Google Meet hardware devices that use only a remote control.

“We hope this update makes it even easier for Google Workspace customers and their users to connect and collaborate with people outside the Google Meet ecosystem,” it said.

There is no additional cost associated with this new built-in Webex interoperability feature on supported devices.

“Please note that core video conferencing features are supported. Some advanced features, such as polls, breakout rooms, and dual-screen support, may not be available when using Meet hardware to join Webex calls,” it said.

The feature will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

It will be available for all supported Google Meet hardware devices that have not yet reached their auto-update expiration date.