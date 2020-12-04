Google to allow verified businesses to message customers directly from Google Maps

Google has added a range of new features to Maps and Search to enable more ways for them to communicate with customers.

The tech giant is rolling out a new feature that enables verified businesses to message customers directly from the Google Maps app.

Once a user turns messaging on from his Business Profile, he can start replying to customers on Google Maps from the business messages section in the “Updates” tab.

Going forward, the tech giant will also add the ability for businesses to see their message directly from Google Search via the Customers menu on their Business Profile and message customers directly from their computer.

“If your business uses a messaging partner, you can sign up to access the Business Messages API and take a look at our developer guide,” Google explained in a blog post.

It is also adding more ways for customers to communicate with businesses. Customers can now start a conversation from any post on a Business profile in addition to clicking on the “Message” button on the profile. If a customer tries calling a business and the call is not answered, they will be prompted to send a message.

It is also adding more metrics for businesses. Businesses will now be able to see insights on the key phrases people use to see their Business Profile on Search and Maps.

“Soon you’ll see a more detailed list of the search queries customers used to find your business on Google,” Google said.

“At the beginning of next year, you’ll see updates to the performance page that show whether customers saw your business via Google Maps or Search and if they saw it from a computer or mobile device. All your performance data will be available for up to six months,” it added.