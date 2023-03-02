Google will launch eSIM functionality in Android later this year. The tech giant said the new support allows users to transfer their service between devices virtually and works off the global standard built by GSMA.

Deutsche Telekom has announced it will adopt eSIM transfer capabilities for Android handsets. This will allow smartphone users to switch phones easily. As per reports, Apple has already eliminated physical SIM cards from the latest iPhone series in the US.

Google also launched new memory and energy-saving features in Chrome. It has tweaked the Chrome web browser to increase the battery life of MacBooks. According to software developer Francois Doray, the optimisations can be applied to Windows, Android, and Linux devices in future releases.

