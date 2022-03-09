Google to buy Mandiant for $5.4 b in all-cash deal

Attn desk: Web-only. Will update it for the print edition

In a bid to strengthen its cloud security offerings, Google has agreed to acquire Nasdaq-listed cyber security solutions company Mandiant for about $5.4 billion in an all-cash deal.

The acquisition will complement Google Cloud’s existing strengths in security. Together with Mandiant, Google Cloud will deliver an end-to-end security operations suite with even greater capabilities.

Definitive agreement

Mandiant has said that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Google for $23 a share.

“The offer price represents a 57 per cent premium to the undisturbed 10-day trailing volume weighted average price as of February 7,” Mandiant has said in a statement.

Post the close of the acquisition, 18-year-old Mandiant will join Google Cloud.

The cyber security solutions company has over 600 consultants and comes out with threat intelligence reports, paired with research from more than 300 intelligence analysts.

Mandiant Advantage solution

Based on the the threat landscape, it provides dynamic cyber defence solutions through Mandiant Advantage, a managed multi-vendor XDR platform.

“Together, we will deliver our expertise and intelligence at scale via the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, as part of the Google Cloud security portfolio,” Kevin Mandia, CEO, Mandiant, said.

Goldman Sachs & Co. is acting as exclusive financial advisor, and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati is acting as legal advisor to Mandiant.