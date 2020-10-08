Google to deliver critical security alerts directly within it’s apps

The positive impact of peer presence and crowd pressure
Google is updating its critical security alert system for Google accounts.
Google outlined a range of new security and privacy measures in a recent blog post. As part of an updated system for critical alerts, the tech giant will soon alert users of critical issues with their Google account within the Google app that they are using. Users can check the issue from the app itself without having to switch apps or check e-mails.
“When we detect a serious Google Account security issue, we’ll automatically display an alert within the Google app you’re using and help you address it — no need to check e-mail or your phone’s alerts. The new alerts are resistant to spoofing, so you can always be sure they're coming from us,” Google explained in an official blog post.
Google will begin a limited rollout in the coming weeks and expand the feature more globally next year, it said.
It is also adding new safety measures to Google Assistant on home devices. It is introducing a ‘Guest Mode’ for the voice assistant. When users switch to Guest Mode, their interactions with the assistant will not be saved to their Google account.
“You can turn off Guest mode at any time to get the full, personalised Google Assistant experience again. In addition, you always have the ability to go back and delete what you said to the Assistant just using your voice, and we’ve added even more answers to common questions about security and privacy that the Assistant will answer instantly, Google added.
It will begin rolling out the feature for select devices in the coming weeks.
Users will soon be able to directly edit their Location History data in Timeline by adding or editing places that they’ve visited.
Google will also provide information related to a user’s personal security and privacy settings directly from Google Search. Users can access this information on Search with queries such as “Is my Google Account secure?”
Google is also revamping its Safety Centre, a website that details Google’s safety measures across its products. The new website is currently available in the US and will be available globally soon, Google said.
