Google to digitise Prasar Bharati content; will live telecast I-Day events on YouTube

Google on Tuesday announced a long-term collaboration with Prasar Bharati to bring live action on YouTube and Google Search for national events such as the Independence Day and Republic Day telecast.

Google will also work on digitising over two decades’ content of All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan on Google Arts & Culture, and host Prasar Bharti’s digital archives in over 12 Indian languages on YouTube.

On August 15 viewers globally will be able to watch the entire Independence Day parade and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech live on Doordarshan’s YouTube channel.

The link to the YouTube live feed will also be available on Google Search, both mobile and desktop, when users search for ‘India Independence Day’. The live stream will commence at 6:30 a.m.

“With this collaboration, we are hoping to bring the best of Prasar Bharati’s broadcast programming to digital users across age-groups, in varied languages, and topics that are integral to India’s rich history and culture,” said Chetan Krishnaswamy, Director, Public Policy at Google India and South Asia.