Google to double presence in Hyderabad

Google will add 3.3 million sq ft of office space in Hyderabad, more than doubling its existing operations of 3 million sq ft, making the city its second largest location outside the US.

Though the company has refused to divulge any numbers, sources in real estate have said that the new facility, when ready, could house about 30,000–35,000 employees.

Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao laid the foundation stone for the facility.

The design of the facility, coming up on a 7.3-acre plot at Gachibowli acquired in 2019, would factor in sustainability and energy efficiency.

The company later signed a memorandum of understanding with the Telangana Government to provide Google Career Certificate Scholarships to underserved youth. It will work with the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge to provide the scholarships and offer skills in areas such as IT support, IT automation, UX design, data analytics and project management.

The trained workforce will also get to connect with employers that seek a skilled workforce.

WomenWill Programme

Under the MoU, Google will work with WE-HUB, an exclusive incubator for women-led enterprises, to roll out the WomenWill Programme to equip women with the tools required for their businesses.

“A specially-designed ‘How To’ curriculum provides guidance and support to women entrepreneurs to manage their businesses better,” a State government official said.

Google will also work with public schools to extend digital education to students.