Google to enable continuous scrolling on Google Search for mobile devices

Google will be rolling out support for continuous scrolling through results for Search on mobile devices.

“We’re making browsing search results more seamless and intuitive with the introduction of continuous scrolling on mobile devices. Now, when you reach the bottom of a search results page on your phone, the next set of results will automatically load with relevant information,” Google said in a blog post.

Currently, users have to click on the ‘See more’ button to continue looking through search results.

Seamless experience

Google in a blog post explained that while users often find what they are looking for in the first few results, sometimes they want to keep looking.

“In fact, most people who want additional information tend to browse up to four pages of search results. With this update, people can now seamlessly do this, browsing through many different results, before needing to click the ‘See more’ button,” it said.

The new Search experience is beginning to gradually roll out for most English searches on mobile in the United States.

Earlier this year, the tech giant had launched a redesign of the Search results page on mobile for a more modern experience that’s easier to scan and navigate. The visual redesign was led by Google designer Aileen Cheng.

“We wanted to take a step back to simplify a bit so people could find what they’re looking for faster and more easily,” Cheng had said as quoted on a blog post by Google.

Some of the major changes include bringing information to the focus, implementing a cleaner background for more visual space and the use of colour to highlight what’s important.