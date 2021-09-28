Google to enable users to add image watermarks directly into Google Docs

Google will now let users add image watermarks directly into Google Docs.

Google Docs users can use the insert menu to add a watermark to a document. “This watermark image will repeat behind the text on every page of your document. This is useful for adding company logos, branding, and custom designs,” Google said in a blog post.

Additionally, image watermarks will be preserved when importing or exporting documents from Microsoft Word.

“We hope this feature helps you better customise your documents and share them with confidence, no matter the application you use,” it said.

The feature will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

Comment size

Separately, the tech giant also increased comment size on the platform. Currently, comments in Google Docs are 35 characters wide in the sidebar, regardless of how much space is available. It has now increased the comment width to a maximum of 50 characters, a 43 per cent increase in width.

“Comment width will intelligently scale based on your browser window to maximise the use of available screen space. While screen time may increase in remote and hybrid work environments, this update makes more efficient use of the space by fitting more content on a single line and enhancing readability,” it said.