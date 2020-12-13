Google to expand Google Assistant support for wired headphones: Report

Have we failed the HIV vulnerable communities?
Google has enabled support for Google Assistant-enabled features such as spoken notifications for all wired headphones for Android users, according to a report by 9to5Google.
The tech giant has confirmed to 9to5Google that Assistant support including features such as spoken notifications, is officially available on all wired headphones, the report said.
Google Assistant support was previously limited to wireless audio devices and wired options that were optimized for Assistant support.
According to the report, Android users can plug in USB-C or 3.5mm headphones to an Android device and get Assistant support regardless of whether or not has the wired device being optimised by the manufacturer.
The device should be running the latest version of the Google app. Users can talk to Google Assistant using their headphones. They can also access the AI assistant by pressing and holding the action button on their headphones with this latest update, as per the report.
Users will be able to set up various features including spoken notifications and confirm the same from Google Assistant settings option ‘Devices ‘ list.
Users will be able to see a “Wired headphones” option under “Personal” where they can enable/disable “Get help from Google” option.
Google is yet to officially publicize that it will be enabling support for all wired devices.
Google is also adding new features to other Assistant-enabled audio devices. Earlier this month, Google announced that it will be adding support for Apple’s audio streaming service, Apple Music to its Google Assistant-enabled smart speakers and displays.
