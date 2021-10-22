Google to expand work profile feature on Android to unmanaged devices

Scripting a survival
Google will be expanding its Work Profile tool for Android to more users next year.
The tool allows users to separate their work-related apps and data from personal apps and data. Currently, the feature is available to only those Android devices that are managed by an organisation through enterprise mobility management (EMM) software.
The tech giant will now be expanding the tool to unmanaged devices in 2022.
With this tool, users can have two versions of apps such as Gmail, Calendar, and Drive, distinguishing between work profile and personal profile and can switch between the two in a click.
A quick shortcut lets users “Turn off work apps”.
“One of the unique features of Android is the work profile, which has helped employees boost productivity, keep their personal apps and data private, and achieve a better work-life balance. And for organisations, it’s improved security for business apps and data,” Google explained in a blog post.
“Previously, the work profile was only available on managed devices. Now, we’re planning to bring those same work profile benefits to unmanaged users with a business identity, too,” it said.
“This will eventually allow anyone using Android for business purposes to separate work and personal apps in one interface and pause all work-related apps in one click,” it added.
This will be available to Google Workspace users first starting next year, with plans to expand to more identity providers soon after.
