Google to extend ‘Play as you download’ feature to Android 12 users

Google is going to extend its ‘Play as you download’ feature on the Play Store to all Android 12 users.

The feature will enable users to open some games and applications from the Google Play Store while it is still downloading. The feature has been available on other gaming platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, EA Origin, and Activision Blizzard’s Battle.net.

Google had earlier told the XDA Developers that the feature uses Android’s incremental file system — a special-purpose Linux virtual file system that allows execution of a program while its binary and resource files are still being downloaded.

The system is available only on Android 12.

The tech giant has not specified any timeline as to when the feature will be available to all Android 12 users.

According to XDP Developers, some games and applications might not opt for this function when the file size is small and fast downloadable.