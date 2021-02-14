Google to introduce official, fixed IP addresses for non-Google Workspace users

Google will introduce a range of official, fixed IP addresses for non-Google Workspace users for Google Meet.

The fixed IP addresses for users joining Google Meet with personal Google Accounts or anonymously are in addition to the fixed IP range dedicated for Meet in Google Workspace domains.

“This will allow Google Workspace customers and their partners to better configure and optimize network and firewall access. It will help non-Google Workspace domains and organizations with users who aren’t signed into Google Accounts to identify video conference traffic,” Google explained in a blog post.

The new IP range has already been deployed. Google Meet will stop using the old IP address on March 1, 2021, the tech giant said.

“As this change may interfere with previous network optimization, we recommend Google Workspace customers adopt these IP addresses as part of your firewall and network configuration,” it suggested.