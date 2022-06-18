Google to introduce picture-in-picture, multi-pinning for Google Meet in Chrome

Google is introducing a picture-in-picture mode for Google Meet on Chrome browsers on the web. With this mode, users will be able to see up to four video tiles of meeting attendees in a floating window on top of other applications. It is also adding a new feature that will allow users to pin multiple video feeds.

“This will provide greater flexibility in how you combine people and content, allowing you to adjust the view in a way that best serves your meeting,” Google said in a blog post. “We hope these features make it easier for presenters and meeting attendees to stay engaged with their meeting,” it added.

These features will be available to all Google Workspace customers, legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers as well as to users with personal Google Accounts.

Hosts to have more control

Separately, it has also updated the user experience for removing participants from a meeting in Google Meet. When a host or co-host removes a participant from a call, they will be prompted with additional actions. They can opt to remove the user from the call, fill out an additional abuse report and/or block the user from rejoining.

This feature will be available to all Google Workspace customers, legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers as well as to users with personal Google Accounts.