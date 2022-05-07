Google to let Space Managers delete messages in Google Chat

Google will now enable Space managers to delete messages from other users in threaded spaces on Google Chat.

Spaces is a revamped version of ‘Rooms’ in Google Chat. It is the central place for team collaboration in Google Workspace, Google had said.

When a user uses Google Spaces, the creator automatically becomes the Space Manager. The Space manager can also remove and add participants as well as assign or remove the Space Manager.

Space Managers will have a diamond next to their name in the message stream and in the member list of the space.

The new feature will allow “Space managers to easily moderate their spaces and remove any content that is irrelevant or inappropriate in the space,” Google said in a blog post.

They can hover over a message and select the “Delete the message” option to delete the message.

The feature is available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, Education Standard, and the Teaching and Learning Upgrade users. It will not be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers.