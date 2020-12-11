Google to let users limit gambling and alcohol ads on YouTube

Google will provide more controls to users on YouTube to limit ads on sensitive topics such as alcohol and gambling.

It is adding a new feature in Ad Settings that will allow users to limit targeted advertising for such topics.

Users in countries with legal restrictions against serving gambling and alcohol ads will not be impacted by the new controls.

“We’ve heard feedback that some people would prefer to limit ads in certain categories like alcohol, so today, we’re launching a new control in Ad Settings, enabling people to see fewer alcohol ads, with gambling as an additional option,” Google said in a blog post.

The new controls are live alongside in addition to its existing policies “which determine when and where gambling and alcohol ads can be shown per local laws (e.g. age restrictions).” “We’ve long had features like Mute this ad, where people can indicate which ads they’d rather not see,” it added.

Users can choose to see fewer gambling and alcohol ads. The controls are reversible. They can also adjust the controls accordingly if they wish to see such ads again.

The feature will be rolled out to users in Ad Settings gradually, beginning with YouTube Ads in the United States. Google is aiming to introduce this for Google Ads and YouTube globally in early 2021.