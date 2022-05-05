Google to let users share their video feed when using Companion mode in Meet

Users can now turn their camera on and share their video feed with other participants when using Companion mode in Google Meet.

First announced in 2021, Companion mode is a way to connect to Google Meet video calls on a second screen. It allows users to access interactive features and controls such as chat, screen sharing, hand raising, polls, host controls and more.

Now users can also share their video feed in Companion mode.

“For in-room participants attending a hybrid meeting, this feature helps improve collaboration and representation equity by giving everyone the ability to share their own video with other on-call participants,” the tech giant said.

This feature will be available by default. Users can join a meeting on the web using Companion mode from the green room before the meeting. To share their video feed, they can select “Turn on camera” from the Meet toolbar.

The feature will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers.

Separately, Google has rolled out a new feature that will enable users to set recurring task end options directly in Google Tasks

Previously, they could set the end option for a recurring task (never, on a certain date, or after X occurrences) by opening the task in Google Calendar.

With this launch, they can also set this option directly in Google Tasks.

“This gives you more control over how and until when your tasks repeat,” it said.

This feature will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers and to users with personal Google accounts.