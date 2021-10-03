Google to make it easier for users to access Drive files from Chrome browser

Google is making it easier for users to access Google Drive files in the Chrome browser.

It is adding a card onto the New Tab Page in users' Chrome browser that will surface relevant files from their Google Drive to make it easier and more efficient for them to find the files they need.

"In 2019, we launched the ability for some users to quickly search for files in the Chrome browser URL bar. We’re taking that experience one step further by bringing intelligent file suggestions directly into your New Tab Page in Chrome," Google said in a blog post.

With this update, end users will be able to access their Drive files that are of the highest priority directly from the Chrome Desktop new tab page.

"The easily accessible interface will save end user time and mental load to navigate to relevant files," it said.

Admins have to note that the feature will be On by default and can be disabled at the domain/OU/group level as long as the default New Tab Page experience is available to the users.

"This feature will not impact users for whom admins who have set a different New Tab Page experience using Chrome policies," Google said.

For end users as well, the feature will be on by default as long as users have not changed their New Tab Page experience. It can be disabled and re-enabled by the user by clicking the ‘Customize Chrome’ button in the bottom right of the new tab page.

It will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers. It will also be made available to users with personal Google Accounts.