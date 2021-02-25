Google to make it easier to find important comments on Google Docs

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Google is adding new ways for users to find important comments on Google Docs on the web.
“We’ve added two new ways that make it easier to find comments that require your attention and action in Google Docs on the web,” the tech giant said in a blog post.
New comment activity since the last time a user viewed a document will be “badged” with a blue dot. Additionally, when users hover over the blue dot, they will see a “New” banner.
It has also added new filtering options in the Comments history dialogue. Users can sort comments by three categories: “For you”, “All comments”, or “Resolved”.
“We hope these improvements make collaboration easier by enabling you to quickly navigate to and take action on important comments and conversations,” it said.
Also read: Google Calendar’s new features to help users communicate better on their availability at work
There is no admin control for this feature.
The feature is available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers. It is also available to users with personal Google Accounts.
Apart from this, the tech giant had also introduced a new feature for comments last month which allows users to see out of office information while replying to or mentioning other users in a comment in Google Docs.
“In Google Docs, you’ll now see out of office information when replying to or mentioning other users in a comment,” Google had said in a blog post.
“When mentioning a single user in a new comment or thread, you’ll see the OOO banner and information on when they plan to return,” it had explained.
