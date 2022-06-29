Google to make new Gmail experience default for select users

Google is rolling out the new redesigned Gmail interface as an opt-out experience for some users.

With this, select users will now see the new Gmail experience by default, but will have the option to revert back to the “classic Gmail” via settings.

The tech giant had announced the revamped Gmail experience earlier this year. The integrated view for Gmail is meant to make it easy to move between apps such as Gmail, Chat and Meet in one unified location.

It rolled out the experience to some users in February this year. Google had said that by the end of Q2 2022, the experience will become the standard experience for Gmail.

It has now announced updates to the timeline.

“Beginning today, we are rolling out the opt-out experience to a segment of Gmail users. This means that select users will see the new Gmail experience by default, but they will still have the option to revert to classic Gmail via the settings menu. As we continue to roll out this new experience, the new Gmail view will continue to be available to users who want to enable it via Quick settings,” Google said in a blog post.

To use the new view, users must turn on Chat in Gmail and set Chat to the left hand panel.

When enabled, the new navigation menu will allow users to switch between their inboxes easily, take part in important conversations, and join meetings without having to switch between tabs or open a new window.

“We hope this new experience makes it easier for you to stay on top of what’s important and get work done faster in a single, focused location,” it said.

Users must take note that the new experience will vary based on their Google Workspace edition.

“Specifically, if you only have Gmail, you will continue to have a Gmail-only configuration in the new navigation,” the tech giant explained.

Users who use Gmail, Chat and Meet, can specify which apps they would like included in their new view by customising their apps in quick settings. They also have the option to use a Gmail-only configuration.

They will also see that the new navigation will feature Google’s Material You design.

This experience will be available to Google Workspace Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers. It will also be available to users with personal Google accounts, as well as Google Workspace Individual users.

It will not be available to Google Workspace Essentials customers.