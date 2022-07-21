Google to pause hiring for two weeks

Google will pause hiring for two weeks, The Information reported . This comes a week after the company announced a hiring slowdown.

According to Prabhakar Raghavan, Senior Vice President at Google, the hiring freeze will not affect the existing offers, but the company will not extend any new job offers.

According to the report, Raghavan wrote an email to employees saying, “we will use this time to review our headcount needs and align on a new set of prioritised staffing requests for the next three months.”

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai earlier said Google will recruit with a focus on hiring on engineering, technical and other critical roles.

Alphabet Inc is the parent company of Google.

According to earlier reports, the company has added 10,000 employees in the second quarter of 2022 alone. Pichai mentioned the company is pausing development and re-deploying resources to high priority areas.

In an email to TechCrunch, a Google spokesperson said: “We are pausing most new offers for two weeks to enable teams to prioritise their roles and hiring plans for the rest of the year.” Other tech giants, including Microsoft, Meta and Twitter, have also paused hiring or announced layoffs.